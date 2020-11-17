The wife of late former President Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyemang, is a year older and her son, Kimathi Rawlings, has penned a heartwarming message to wish his mother a happy birthday.

Today, November 17 marks her 72nd birthday, and the son of the former President took to his social media page to share a loved up video of his mother and late dad with a beautiful message to celebrate his mother.

According to him, though he knows this won’t be a normal birthday for her (Konadu), he added that the living always has a responsibility to keep the joyous memory of the departed.

He wrote: I know this won’t be a normal birthday for you but the living always has a responsibility to keep the Joyous memory of the Departed. May God keep you long and healthy for us. Happy birthday, mum. We love you, Ghana loves you too and celebrates you too.#MrsKonaduRawlingsAt72.