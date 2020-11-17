Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, says he is not qualified to take up the Special Prosecutor job.

His comment comes after he was asked if he will take up the position when the opportunity comes following Martin Amidu’s resignation as Special Prosecutor.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, the investigative journalist noted he wants to concentrate on his investigative journalism and besides does not have the needed qualification to occupy that position.

“I don’t qualify for that position and so for now let me concentrate on my investigative journalism because the qualifications are many and I have not reached there yet,” he told show host Chief Jerry Forson.

Commenting on his resignation, Mr Awuni, who is an anti-corruption crusader, said his resignation only shows how the country is retrogressing in its corruption fight.

However, Member of Parliament for Secondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, when asked on the same show if the Ghanaian freelance investigative journalist will be suitable as the next Special Prosecutor, said Mr Awuni, over the years, has discharged his duties diligently beyond doubt when it comes to the fight against corruption.

He added, however, that if he [Manasseh] has the competence to occupy the position he won’t object to it if the president gives him the opportunity to serve in that regard.

Special Prosecutor, Mr Amidu tendered in his resignation letter to the President on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Mr Amidu, in his resignation letter to the President, said: “The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor.”

