The opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) branch in New Juaben South constituency in the Eastern region will be given a run for their money in the December general election.

Targeting 70,000, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliament candidate, Michael Okyere Baafi, said the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua will be a “no go area for the NDC”.

“Koforidua is a no go area for NDC. We will achieve this through hard work not foul means,” he stated in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday.

The Eastern Region has continued to be a difficult area for the NDC but it has made significant gains at New Juaben South.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliament candidate, Michael Okyere Baafi in an interview at Adom FM

From a vote of 20,000 in 2008, the party raised its total votes to 24,925 in 2016, which has been described as unprecedented.

The party, led by its presidential candidate, John Mahama, is hoping to snatch the seat from the NPP in the December elections.

But this target, Mr Baafi said will remain a dream due to the socio-economic development the NPP has brought to the people.

“In just four years, Koforidua has seen massive development under NPP and they will vote for Akufo-Addo to continue the good works,” he stated.

As a practical politician, he said they are campaigning in every nook and cranny to ensure they get majority of the votes in the polls.

Mr Baafi called on NPP members not to relent on their effort to deliver on their target though they believe they have won the elections.