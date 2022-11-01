Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi has admitted to the lack of raw materials to feed the Komenda Sugar Factory despite the government’s promise to commission the factory by end of 2022.

According to him, the absence of the raw materials has delayed the operationalization of the factory which has been abandoned for years.

Residents of Komenda in the Komenda/Edina Eguafo/Ebirem in the Central Region in an interview with Adom News expressed worry over the development, especially as they were optimistic about gaining employment with the factory.

Throwing more light on the availability of raw materials, Mr Okyere Baafi revealed that managers of the factory will use molasses or unrefined sugar for the first year and later revert to the use of raw sugarcane.

The Komenda Sugar factory was inaugurated in 2016 but shut down a month into production due to what officials explained at the time to be due to the unavailability of raw materials.

Seven years after closure, the President during a visit to the area in September said the factory will be open by the close of the year.

Listen to the Minister in the video below:

