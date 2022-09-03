Barring any hitches, the Komenda Sugar Factory will be commissioned before the end of this year.

That is the latest assurance from President Akufo-Addo on Saturday when he inspected the project in the Central Region.

Residents of Komenda have consistently complained about the loss of livelihoods due to the non-operation of the factory.

In February 2022, the President declared that the Sugar Factory will be fully operationalised in April 2022 when members of the Komenda Traditional Council called on him at the Jubilee House.

However, it has been over four months and the facility is still not yet operational.

As he toured parts of the region, the President again assured that the factory would be commissioned before the end of this year.

The factory, commissioned by former President John Mahama before the 2016 election, has been under lock and key mainly because managers of the factory say there are not enough raw materials to feed the factory.