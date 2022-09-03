With a career spanning over 15 years, Kofi Kinaata, is sharing his experience in the music industry with the rest of the world.

The four-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Songwriter of the Year winner, has shared photos of himself delivering a speech to a class of American university students on live video.

He shared his knowledge in a writing and composition class with a group of first-year students.

“This morning I spoke to first-year college students of the University of Texas at El Paso about my creative process and brand ethics. This was a writing and composition class with my Ghanaian sister, @efplange_gh,” he disclosed.

The artiste’s post was accompanied by a picture of him on a screen in a class setting where students paid attention to his speech.