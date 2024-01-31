The Member of Parliament of New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, says he has served the constituency well and, therefore, deserves another term to continue the good works.

Mr Baafi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, was speaking at a ceremony where the Electoral Commission endorsed him as the unopposed parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

Following the disqualification of Madam Grace Safori from the contest, he became unopposed in the second bid to enter Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Touting his first-term achievements as MP, he mentioned the construction of one of the biggest constituency offices to end the years of using rented facilities.

He said Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, had seen remarkable structural development from the asphalting of roads to health and educational infrastructure.

Mr Baafi mentioned that hundreds of young people had been supported through scholarships to build the human resource capacity base of the constituency.

“There are many other developmental projects in the pipeline, and we cannot afford to change our voting pattern come December 2024, to ensure continuity and perfect execution of my agenda,” he said.

Mr Haruna Mohammed, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, told the teeming party supporters and delegates that the “breaking of the eight” was a collective agenda that called for all hands-on deck.

“The NPP remains the best political party in terms of good governance and development in Ghana, so let’s all come together and trumpet the NPP achievements to break the eight come December”.

The New Juaben South MP is one of four other regional incumbents who went to the just-ended primary unopposed.

