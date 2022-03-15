Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, has clarified that government’s decision to marginally increase the import duty on vehicle is part of strategy to build local capacity for manufacturing of vehicles in Ghana.

Speaking to the media, the MP for New Juaben South Constituency revealed that the government was poised to develop an Iron and Steel industry to supply materials to help facilitate vehicle manufacturing in the country.

According to him, the initiative was due to lack of manufacturing companies as the one located in the country was rather an Automobile company for assembling vehicles also known as Semi Knocks.

Mr. Baafi admonished spare parts dealers who import materials from other countries to encourage manufacturing companies to set up in Ghana as the government was urged to promote an inclusive economic development.

He claimed the Ministry was also engaging with the Cement Manufacturers and other stakeholders to come up with a law to regulate the Cement industry.

Per his reports, there are no rules governing the industry, hence new entries mostly are faced with unfriendly circumstances which doesn’t promote the industry.

Touching on the development of New Juaben South Constituency, Mr. Baafi noted the increase of employment created in the constituency and disclosed that the community roads will resume to increase easy access.