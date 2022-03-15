Ghanaian actress and influencer, Efia Odo, has disclosed how she has been able to maintain her slim and sexy stature since her inception into the media space.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the influencer said she pays mind to what she eats.

Talking further, she revealed that she doesn’t exercise, hence the most effective way to maintain her flat tummy is by maintaining a strict diet.

When Andy asked how she keeps her body in shape, Efia easily replied: I don’t work out. I maintain a strict diet that’s how I keep my tummy in shape.

Efia Odo also said she hardly wears clothes when she is alone at home because she loves to keep things cool.

