The Ablekuma West New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman of the elections committee, Parker Odai, has denied his involvement in attacks on supporters of a First Vice Chairman aspirant, Alexander Alexis Oyortey.



Mr Odai allegedly caused the assault on some supporters of Mr Oyortey including one Kingsford Amate who sustained a head injury.



Reports indicate this was after Mr Amate questioned the mandate of the electoral commissioner, who is also vying for the Vice-Chairman position.



The aggrieved supporters have, therefore, called for the election committee chairman to be sanctioned by the national executives of the party.



But addressing the media, Mr Odai said the allegations were untrue.



According to him, supporters ought to respect the Constitution of the party, the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the elections instead of resorting to violence, demonstrations and court actions.



He has, therefore, urged aggrieved persons in the Constituency to petition the leadership of the party for redress.



Chaos have rocked some electoral areas as the governing NPP begins reorganising processes ahead of the 2024 general election.