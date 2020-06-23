NPP candidate for New Juaben South said his party only protected incumbent MPs whose services are needed in parliament.

Mr Micheal Okyere Baafi believes the services of the defeated Members of Parliament were not indispensable to warrant keeping them in the house.

Speaking to Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye on the AM Show, he said, “All those people who run unopposed were the people the party needed wanted in parliament. If you are so much needed in parliament, you would have been protected.”

The governing NPP organised parliamentary primaries to select 101 candidates to represent the party in the upcoming elections.

About 40 legislators lost their seats which ncluded 11 Parliamentary Select Committee Chairmen and two Vice Chairpersons.

Finance Committee Chairman, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah lost his re-election bid in New Juaben South to Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Michael Okyere Baafi.

Some bigwigs including NPP General Secretary revealed the party would have loved to protect the candidature of Dr Assibey.

But the new Juaben South candidate holds the view that another person may equally fit the role and even do better.

“We can only protect an asset. Somebody who is very important in the whole game. If the person is not protected, it means when the person exit, there will be no gap.”

“Nobody is indispensable. We may get a new finance Committee Chairman who will be the best as far as the the whole political system is concern” Okyere Yeboah believes.