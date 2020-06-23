Management of the Accra Technical University says one person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the educational facility. This is less than two weeks after the school reopened for academic work.

The victim, a National Service personnel in an Academic Department was confirmed positive after she visited a medical facility with symptoms including fever, headache and running nose.

In a statement signed by Director of Public Affairs, Management said contact tracing has already began with six people in self isolation.

“The said person is currently in isolation at a medical facility and responding well to treatment. Six colleagues who came into contact with the confirmed Covid-19 patient have been counseled, re-assured and their samples taken for laboratory testing.

“The contacts have been asked to self-isolate while waiting for the results. The University team and the Safety and Health Committee are however in touch with the patient and contacts.

According to the statement, measures have also been put in place to ensure medical and psychological support for all persons who came into contact with the victim.

The statement further urged students and staff to adhere strictly to all laid down Covid-19 preventive protocols like wearing of face masks, social distancing, and regular washing of hands with soap under running water.

