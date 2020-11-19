Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe of Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis Parish has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for defrauding a United Kingdom-based woman.

The presiding judge, Justice Olabisi Akinlade, sentenced the cleric after finding him guilty on two of the seven charges brought against him.

Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe

Prophet Ogundipe was said to have defrauded one Mrs Olaide William Oni to the tune of eleven million naira (N11m), PM Express reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the matter had been in court since 2007, but the popular Lagos prophet has repeatedly pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

