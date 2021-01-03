Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, and some ten other NDC MPs will be in court on Monday, January 4, 2021.

This follows a lawsuit against the 11 lawmakers by the State following a decision by the minority caucus to march to the Electoral Commission’s head office in Accra on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

NDC MPs protest

The Minority caucus led by its leader, Mr. Iddrisu had attempted to storm the headquarters of the EC to present a petition over the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

However, en route to the EC’s office at Ridge, a scuffle ensued as police personnel tried to bar the agitated MPs from going beyond the Ridge Roundabout.

The MPs defied the orders of the police who said they were not aware of any walk by the Minority to the EC office.

They were subsequently sued for breaching the Public Order Act 1994(Act 491), Section 1(1) and (2) and 9(a) and are expected to appear before the Accra Circuit court.

The enjoined MPs are Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, Asawase MP, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak; Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George; Yapei Kusawgu MP, John Abdulai Jinapor; South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor and the Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak.

The others are Damongo MP, Adam Mutawakilu; Lower Manya Krobo MP, Ebenezer Terlabi; Pru East MP, Dr. Kwabena Donkor; Sagnarigu MP; Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini and Juaboso MP, Kwabena Minta Akando.