Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong last night held a plush dinner party to celebrate his wife.

The party followed a joint 50th birthday and 25th marriage ceremony with his wife, Christiana Antwi.

A video which has since gone viral captured the moment the couple arrived hand-in-hand at the ceremony.

The elated couple attracted cheers when they showed their dance moves at the event.

Star performer for the occasion was former Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan who entertained guests with his band.

Watch video below: