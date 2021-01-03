General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Pastor Mensa Otabil has revealed Ghana’s standing in the New Year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In his first virtual service in the year 2021, Pastor Mensa Otabli acknowledged that the country “will plant, harvest and build” to be fruitful.

“I know there will be an explosion of fruitfulness this year,” he said.

His message was in line with the International Central Gospel Church’s 2021 theme dubbed: Fruitfulness, in reference to Psalm chapter 1.

Image: ICGC’s artwork on Fruitfulness

In his message, he urged all Ghanaians to give reverence and be obedient to the word of God in order to unlock the blessings installed in 2021.

“We will be like a tree planted by the waters. The fruitful life is a life that can be likened to a tree planted by the rivers of water. When your land is irrigated, even in the dry seasons there will always be water at all times and that is how God wants our lives to be like.

“When we are fruitful, we are renewed by God’s word. God’s word is the rivers of water that flows into our lives. Meditate on the word of God and let it renew you to give you life.”

He noted that although the world may be faced with several challenges, Ghana will still push forward.

“When others become weak and faint because of a hard dry season, the tree planted by the river’s water continues to remain fresh,” he added.