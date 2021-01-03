Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) under the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has announced the extension of validation period of the 2020 Trade Licensing plate to the end of January 2021.

The 2020 plates (DV/DP), which validity should have ended in December 2020, will still be valid till January ending.

In a letter addressed to the Ghana Police Service, the Chief Executive Officer of DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia asked the service to allow garages, fleet of cars and dealers to effectively use their unregistered motor vehicles for the said extended period.

