Nigerian prophet, Isaac Amata, has threatened the President of Zambia, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, after the Zambian Immigration Department denied him a visa into the country.

Prophet Amata told President Lungu that as his officials denied him entry into Zambia to visit his church there, God will also deny him at the polls and he won’t win the election, unless he reverses the visa denial.

Prophet Isaac Amata

The visa denial comes three years after Prophet Amata, from Delta state, Nigeria, was charged with two counts of drug trafficking in Zambia.

On Jan 24, 2018, he was accused of trafficking illicit drugs.

However, by May 2018, a Lusaka magistrate, Brian Simachela acquitted him because the prosecution’s evidence was not sufficient to jail him.

According to Zambia Daily Mail, the Zambian government will take legal action against Prophet Amata for the video he shared in which he allegedly threatened Zambia and the Zambian President.

Watch the video below: