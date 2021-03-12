In his latest music video dubbed The Target, rapper Medikal did well to feature his daughter with Fella Makafui, Island Frimpong after keeping her off the grid months after she was born.

The black and white video project, which was directed by Nana Adom Jnr, had Medikal thanking God for blessing him with a wonderful family before throwing light on his rapping prowess.

In the song, Medikal talked about his broke days where he had to sell his phone to record his songs, not leaving out his latter days where people are dying to feature him on records.

