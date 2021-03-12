President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed the Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as the caretaker-Minister for Finance.

The appointment was communicated in a letter from President Akufo-Addo to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the Suame legislator, who is currently the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, will handle the Finance Ministry as a temporary additional responsibility.

This comes at a time when the Minister-designate for the sector, Ken Ofori-Atta remains in the United States on medical leave over Covid-19 complications, according to the government.

“I write respectfully to inform you that, pursuant to Order 140 Rules 2 and 3, of the Standing Orders of Parliament, I have assigned temporarily responsibility for the Ministry of Finance to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament for Suame,” the letter, as read by Mr Bagbin said.

Essentially, the Finance Ministry’s 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament will be read by Mr Mensah-Bonsu on Friday, March 12, 2021.

After recovering from Covid-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.

Mr Ofori-Atta was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, 16th February 2021 for vetting but it was postponed after the leadership of the House was duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return.