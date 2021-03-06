President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn in the first batch of ministers approved by Parliament.

A total of 29 ministers took the oath of office in a short ceremony held on Friday March 5, 2021, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

One after the other the appointees approached the President to receive their instrument of service amidst smiles.

President Akufo-Addo, who administered the Ministerial Oath, charged his appointees to distinguish themselves in their service to the State.

They were:

Minister for Trade and Industry – Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister for National Security – Albert Kan Dapaah

Minister for Defence – Dominic Nitiwul for Defence

Minister for Interior – Ambrose Dery

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs – Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Minister for Health – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Minister for Roads and Highways – Kwasi Amoako Atta

Minister for Transport – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Minister for Energy – Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources – Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations – Ignatius Baffour Awuah

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development – Dan Botwe

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture – Ibrahim Awal Mohammed

Minister for Information – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection – Sarah Adwoa Safo

Minister for Railway Development – John Peter Amewu

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Minister for Education – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Minister for Minister for Lands and Natural Resources – Samuel Abdulai Jinapor

Minister for Works and Housing – Francis Asenso-Boakye,

Minister for Food and Agriculture – Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture – Mavis Hawa Koomson

Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs – Ebenezer Kojo Kum,

Minister for Youth and Sports – Mustapha Usaif

Minister for Public Enterprises – Joseph Cudjoe

Minister for Works and Housing – Freda Prempeh

Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation – Dr. Kwaku Afriyie