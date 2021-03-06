President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn in the first batch of ministers approved by Parliament.
A total of 29 ministers took the oath of office in a short ceremony held on Friday March 5, 2021, at the Jubilee House in Accra.
One after the other the appointees approached the President to receive their instrument of service amidst smiles.
President Akufo-Addo, who administered the Ministerial Oath, charged his appointees to distinguish themselves in their service to the State.
They were:
Minister for Trade and Industry – Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen
Minister for Communications and Digitalisation – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
Minister for National Security – Albert Kan Dapaah
Minister for Defence – Dominic Nitiwul for Defence
Minister for Interior – Ambrose Dery
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs – Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Minister for Health – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu
Minister for Roads and Highways – Kwasi Amoako Atta
Minister for Transport – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah
Minister for Energy – Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh
Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources – Cecilia Abena Dapaah
Minister for Employment and Labour Relations – Ignatius Baffour Awuah
Minister for Local Government and Rural Development – Dan Botwe
Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture – Ibrahim Awal Mohammed
Minister for Information – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection – Sarah Adwoa Safo
Minister for Railway Development – John Peter Amewu
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame
Minister for Education – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
Minister for Minister for Lands and Natural Resources – Samuel Abdulai Jinapor
Minister for Works and Housing – Francis Asenso-Boakye,
Minister for Food and Agriculture – Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto
Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture – Mavis Hawa Koomson
Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs – Ebenezer Kojo Kum,
Minister for Youth and Sports – Mustapha Usaif
Minister for Public Enterprises – Joseph Cudjoe
Minister for Works and Housing – Freda Prempeh
Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation – Dr. Kwaku Afriyie