The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed concerns over what he said is an attempt by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to dominate the House with members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, Mr Bagbin, after assuming office, has so far appointed certain members of the NDC who are currently working with him; a situation he says is worrying.

“Since the Speaker came, he has brought Kofi Attoh who is a National Vice Chairman of the NDC as his Special Advisor; he has brought him to Parliament. He has brought Honourable Amoatey who used to be a Member of Parliament (MP) to his office to work.

“He has brought Hon Shaibu who is an immediate past MP but lost in the recent election and now he has brought the General Secretary. That makes it look like he wants to dominate parliament with NDC members. That is one major worry. Where are we going?” he bemoaned on Accra-based Okay FM.

The Suame MP noted that though he has no problems with the personality and competence of General Mosquito as he is popularly known, the appointment is questionable.

“In our political history, no General Secretary of a political party has been made a member of the board though there is always room for an external person to be appointed,” he said.

His comment comes on the back of Mr Nketia’s appointment as a Parliamentary Service Board member.

Mr Bagbin, reading a report by a special advisory committee on the Floor of Parliament on Monday, said the committee had noted that there could be concerns about Mr Nketia’s appointment owing to his position as a General Secretary of the opposition party.

The committee, however, stated that the decision to appoint Mr Nketia or not was within the rights of the Speaker.