Home Newspaper Headlines The Weekend’s Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines The Weekend’s Newspaper Headlines March 13, 2021 8:44 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Covid-19 Pandemic Costs Ghana GHc 25.3 billion - President Akufo Addo– AdomTV (12-3-21) Eye Contact before & during intimacy - Odo Ahomaso on Adom TV (12-3-21) Fashion 101: The use of "Cufflinks" - Badwam Afisem on Adom TV (12-3-21) Jachie Pramso St. Michael's Hospital in dire need of incubators - Adom TV (12-3-21) Adom TV News (12-3-21) 'Assist females financially, but they must also learn and defy societal pressures'- Adom TV(12-3-21) Exclusive interview with Sony Achiba - Badwam Ahosepe on Adom TV (12-3-21) Kabani Chat Room on Adom TV (12-3-21)