After Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cleared the air on not being married to one Ramatu, social media has been buzzing with several users sharing their thoughts on the matter.

The office of the Vice President on Friday, in a press statement, said “Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has never met or seen this purported Ramatu let alone take her as a wife.”

READ ALSO:

This has led many Ghanaians to question the reason why Speaker Alban Bagbin, during the inauguration of President Nana Akufo-Addo, referred to the Second Lady as Ramatu Bawumia.

Whilst some believe that the Vice President was being candid, others suspect Dr Bawumia was not being forthright with issues.

The Bawumias.

The Vice President @MBawumia is a responsible husband/father. The issue of Ramatu is a smear campaign to taint the integrity of doc. Failed NDC propaganda! pic.twitter.com/DsHL4nltxu — Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) March 12, 2021

How can you deny your 1st wife? This is unacceptable



Ramatu Portia — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) March 12, 2021

I genuinely feel sad for Ramatu Bawumia. Politics aside, she could be your mum or a sister. @MBawumia thinks discarding her will save his presidential ambition. The Lord is a fair God 🤲 — Neutral Aga Pe 🇬🇭 (@kwakurafiki2) March 12, 2021

It’s a deliberate diabolical attempt by the Speaker. He did it at the inauguration.



This week too he set the tone for the minority MPs to be so stupid in chanting “Ramatu” in the chamber during SONA.



The Speaker himself had an affair with the younger sister of his wife. https://t.co/KHvFgxgoHQ — Rex (@RexKwasiDanquah) March 12, 2021

I love how the office of the Vice President is dealing with this fictional “Ramatu” wife. Reminds me of that Syrian woman, Giselle Yadji, that ghost twins she had with Kufuor. Alhaji Bature used his The Hajj newspaper & Kwasi Pratt used his Insight newspaper to push that story. — Rex (@RexKwasiDanquah) March 12, 2021

We all know the “Ramatu” mentioned at the President’s investiture was in reference to Ramatu Mahama, wife of the late Vice President, Aliu Mahama, but propaganda nti. 😀



They’re not concerned about the other three wives of their idol. — Dua-Agyeman Jsc (@NanaKDuaAgyeman) March 12, 2021

So she is not called Ramatu? But he didn’t deny ever having another woman aside the second lady https://t.co/5oue99z5sO — Neutral Aga Pe 🇬🇭 (@kwakurafiki2) March 12, 2021

Bagbin: Also, we’ve Her Excellency Mrs Samira Bawumia



NDC MPs: We want Ramatu



Bagbin: Hon. members, I don’t know which of you has a girlfriend called Ramatu

😂😂😂😂😂#SONA2021 #SOTNGhana #SOTN2021 pic.twitter.com/y7CZrPCKzw — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) March 9, 2021

We for to address this Ramatu issue.. Ebe say Bawumia get 2 wives or how the thing dey?😐 — Mr Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) March 9, 2021

Ramatu: Bawumia breaks silence on alleged first wife – https://t.co/fkx2snLuGA pic.twitter.com/bSrLsRFMnR — Adom (@Adomonline) March 12, 2021