A gentleman in Ghana has got tons of Ghanaians on social media laughing hysterically after he failed to answer a simple mathematics question for GHC 120.

In the video on the verified Instagram handle of TV personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, the young man was asked to give the right answer to the problem, 3+0.

He seemed startled by the question in the video which got the onlookers the confidence to bet money on him as a way to push him to give his best.

The unnamed gentleman, who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s, acted confused for a long time and finally wrote down the number ‘4’ as his answer to the question.

Watch video below: