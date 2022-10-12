Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has called for the inclusion of Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gyan has been out of the Black Stars since 2019 after the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt.

The 36-year-old recently hinted at his desire to return to the squad ahead of the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar in November later this year.

Despite several football fans criticizing Gyan’s comments, Dr Tamakloe believes with the record of the former Sunderland striker, he remains one player that he trusts to deliver when given the opportunity.

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe

“I still insist we take Asamoah Gyan to the World Cup,” the Hearts of Oak board member told Accra-based Angel TV.

“We could give him 10 to 15 minutes of playing time each time because I think he can change games.

“He is one person I can trust,” he added.

Ghana will be one of five African countries to compete at this year’s World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars are in Group H and will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Gyan, who is the country’s all-time top goal scorer, has been clubless for the past two years and last played for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities.