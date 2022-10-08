Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has opened up on his relationship with Andre Ayew, re-echoing that they are only teammates and not friends.

The pair have played for the national team for the past decade with Andre succeeding Gyan as the new captain of the side.

However, the 36-year-old, in an interview with Wontumi FM, said he and the Al Sadd forward rarely go along outside the national team.

“Andre (Ayew) is not my friend but a teammate,” he stated.

“In every job, you work together but not everyone is your friend that you go and come with.

“Andre is my teammate and when we’re in camp we work together. But I can’t ask him to join me to go and sit somewhere and have a conversation. I also have my own clique.”

However, Gyan admits they get on well whenever they communicate.

“I must confess that I have a good relationship with him. We sometimes talk about boxing matches but he is not my close friend.

“We have not talked to each other since my absence from the Black Stars,” Gyan added.

Prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Gyan was stripped of the Black Stars captaincy with Ayew being handed that role while the former was given the general captain.

Andre Ayew joined the Black Stars in 2008 and the only tournament he missed was Afcon 2013 in South Africa.