Hiplife grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone, has detailed a bitter heartbreak experience he encountered in his first marriage.

The musician, in an interview on TV XYZ, disclosed his now ex-wife was involved in an amorous relationship with his close friend while he had travelled.

The experience, he said, he sang about in his famous ‘Fa Me Bone Kye Me’ hit track which features KK Fosu and the late Suzzy Williams.

According to him, the song, which reveals how he was devastated after catching his wife in bed with his friend, was his true story.

Despite not going into details on how he uncovered the infidelity on the part of his wife, Reggie Rockstone said the situation broke his spirit.

He revealed he least expected his wife of few years to cheat on him, worse yet with his close friend.

However, he said it took prayer and God’s intervention to overcome his pain and move on with his life.

The ‘Move Fasta’ composer blissfully stated he is grateful for the experience as it led him right into the hands of his current wife, Zilla Liman, whom he has been married to for almost two decades.

Ironically, Reggie Rockstone disclosed the affair between his ex-wife and friend did not last long either.

However, he said maturity has taught him to maintain a friendship with both his ex-wife and friend.

