Nigerian superstar is showering his fiancee, Chioma, with love as he orders a latest ride for her.

Following the rekindling of their love, the two have been engaging in public display of affection and flooding each other with kisses.

In a latest development, Davido has ordered a latest G-Wagon for Chioma which she is yet to take delivery of.

Renee5star, a well-known auto dealer, announced on social media that the 30BG boss has made an order for the car for his third baby mama.

The car is believed to be an assurance ahead of their proposed marriage in 2023.

After the two parted ways for almost a year on the allegations of infidelity, they are back together, waxing stronger than ever.

This would be the second luxury car Davido has copped for Chioma.

Back in 2020, he gave her a customised Porche car rumoured to have cost a whooping N50 million.

