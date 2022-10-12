The Attorney-General (A-G) is set to call eight witnesses to make its case against alleged illegal mining kingpin, En Huang aka Aisha Huang.

The A-G and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, told the Accra High Court that his outfit had filed four witness statements and 18 pieces of evidence.

He, therefore, asked the court to adjourn the case for a week to enable the prosecution to file the rest of the documents.

Mr Dame also prayed the court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, to allow for expeditious trial and to hear the case on a daily basis.

Justice Marfo adjourned the case to October 24, 2022 to give the A-G ample time to file all the documents.

Meanwhile, in another case, four other accused persons said to be alleged accomplices of Aisha Huang had been denied bail and remanded into police custody.