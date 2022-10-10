Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed that his relationship with Andre Ayew is only a working one.

In his staggering career for the national team, Gyan played alongside Ayew for over a decade and both players were at some point the leaders of the Black Stars team.

However, the 37-year-old in an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, said he only has a relationship with the Al Sadd forward when they are on duty for the national team but admits they get along well despite not speaking in a while.

“Andre (Ayew) is not my friend but a teammate,” he said.

“In every job, you work together but not everyone is your friend that you go and come with. Andre is my teammate and when we’re in camp we work together, but I can’t ask him to join me to go and sit somewhere and have a conversation. I also have my own clique.”

“I must confess that I have a good relationship with him, we sometimes talk about boxing matches but he is not my close friend. We have not talked to each other since my absence from the Black Stars,” Gyan added.

Prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Gyan was stripped of the Black Stars captaincy with Ayew being handed that role while the former was given the General Captain title.