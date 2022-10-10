Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, says the team is not aiming at seeking revenge against Uruguay but to go all out for all the points against the South American side.

The Black Stars face the ‘La Celeste’ in their Group H game on 2nd December 2022.

Ghana has the opportunity to make amends after Uruguay inflicted pain on Ghanaians during the 2010 FIFA World Cup where Ghana was eliminated on penalties by the Sky Blue team during the quarterfinal game.

With less than two months to the start of the 22nd edition of the Mundial, Ayew does not see it as prudent and rather wants his teammates to fight for points.

“As a team leader, I don’t believe we should view this game as revenge. Instead, we must be smart enough to recognize that it is a match we need points from,” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

“We just want to win against Uruguay after everything that has been said in the media. As a player, if you go into a game with the intent of retaliation, you can make a lot of mistakes and be hyper.

“We just need to stay calm, follow the plan and try to win the game, or do whatever we can to advance to the next stage,” he added.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal in the opener on 24th November before facing South Korea four days later.