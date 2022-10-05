Milovan Rajevac says he hopes to manage the Black Stars for the third time, adding that he has unfinished business with the senior national team.

The Serbian trainer was recently sacked following Ghana’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon where the team failed to progress from the group phase.

The Black Stars exited the tournament with just a point.

Following that performance, the 68-year-old who signed a one-year renewable contract was sacked.

Rajevac has since been replaced by Otto Addo but says he has unfinished business with the Black Stars.

“I have unfinished business with Black Stars. No one knows what the future holds,” said Rajevac in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“Ghana is my second home, so if another opportunity arises for me to come there, I will consider it seriously.”

“Last time I didn’t have enough time to implement everything I wanted, like the first time in Ghana. To achieve great targets, time is of the essence.”

Rajevac has had two spells with Ghana – the first from 2008 to 2010 and then a tumultuous four-month stint from September 2021 to January 2022.

He was a hugely successful first spell, having led Ghana to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the quarter-finals of the World Cup that same year.

Since replacing Rajevac at the helm, Otto Addo has qualified Ghana for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where the Black Stars are paired against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.