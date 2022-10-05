Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif lost his BET Best International Flow nomination to Benjamin Epps, a 26-year-old Gabonese rapper based in France.

Ghanaians were certain the prestigious award would be accorded to Black Sherif since his works in the frame of the calendar went global in the music world.

Top industry players and music lovers including DJ Khaled and Busta Rhymes rooted for the Ghanaian act to grow beyond his horizon.

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker battled out music stars such as Benjamin Epps (France), Blxckie (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Haviah Mighty (Canada), Knucks (UK), Le Juiice (France), Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

Moments after Benjamin Epps was announced winner on the night, Black Sherif took to Twitter to announce his upcoming maiden album, “The Villain I Never Was.”

