Executive Producer of Ghana’s biggest morning sports show on Asempa FM, Ultimate Sports Show, Mavis Amanor, has emerged the best female radio presenter at this year’s Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards (TGAEA).

The event, which was held over the weekend at the National Theatre in Accra, happens to be the fourth edition organised since its inception.

Fire Lady, as she’s popularly known, was crowned ahead of Mama Effe (Nhyira FM), Auntie Naa (Oyerepa Fm), Cynthia Tima Yeboah (Hitz Fm) and Akosua Hightension (Atinka FM).

Speaking at the event, the adorable queen of the airwaves expressed gratitude for the recognition of her hard work and influence in the media and sports and entertainment industry in Ghana.

Some of the categories included Best News Anchor, Best Movie, Best Executive Producer of the Year, Face of TV Commercial, Discovery of the Year, Blogger of the Year, Man and Woman of the Year among others.

TGAEA is an award scheme designed to reward hardworking actors and entertainers in the country.

The idea behind this award scheme is to bring together all actors and entertainers and also promote healthy relationships amongst themselves.