Sports journalist with Asempa FM, Mrs Mavis Avornyo popularly known as Fire Lady has donated packs of mineral water and assorted bottled soft drinks to Black Bombers and Hitters ahead of Africa Olympic Boxing qualifiers in Dakar-Senegal.

The gesture was made when she paid a working visit to the team’s camping base at the Trust Sports Emporium-Hostel & Gym at Korle-Gonno in Accra.

“I am here to feel your preparation and readiness towards the upcoming Africa Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar-Senegal. It is my prayer that my token will inspire the whole team well to win more golds medals and qualify for the elite global sports show- Paris 2024” Fire Lady stated.

Receiving the items on behalf of the team, head coach and trainer of the National Boxing team, Ofori Asare was full of praise and thanks to the Fire Lady with a promise to reciprocate the gesture with the needed laurels from the team.

He called for more philanthropic and corporate support for the team as they ready for the Dakar challenge.

Meanwhile, the Bombers are Ghana’s leading medal prospects and the most successful national team at major international competitions including Olympics and Commonwealth Games since the country started participation in the international competitions.