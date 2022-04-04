Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and speculated presidential candidate hopeful for the National Democratic Congress, stormed the funeral of Mavis Amanor’s father’s funeral.

The affable politician and businessman joined the likes of Mr Delarbi, William Akufo, Nana Baffour 1 and other media personalities for the final funeral rites which were held on Saturday.

Other siblings that joined the funeral included George Yaa Baby, Kennedy A. Boateng, former GhanaU-23 player, Sonia and Kojo.

Dr Duffuor consoled the heavy-hearted widow, Fire Lady and the siblings who broke down and wept uncontrollably at the beginning of the final funeral rites.

The late WO1 Kwame Asamoah Dapaah was a former military officer who served in the Armed Forces for more than three decades.

Present at the funeral ground last Saturday was the Veteran Old Military Officers Association, Kasoa Branch.

A lot of dignitaries in the sports fraternity also appeared at the funeral grounds to console Fire Lady and her family for the tragedy that had befallen them.

Former Black Stars player, Ampomah Baruso, was also there to mourn with Fire Lady and the rest of the family.

Mavis Amanor is the hostess of Lady’s Time on Asempa FM and also the Executive Producer of the Ultimate Sports Show, on Asempa FM, the biggest Sports Show in Ghana.