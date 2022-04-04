The General Overseer of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has been elevated to an Archbishop.

This was in a colourful ceremony on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Perez Dome Dzorwulu.

The ceremony was under the authority of the Episcopalian Council of Perez Chapel International and the leadership of the Global Charismatic Ministers Network.

Agyinasare has since handed over to a new presiding bishop, Ohene Benjamin Aboagye.

His successor, Bishop Benjamin Aboagye.

The Archbishop, following his induction and consecration, announced: “I have accepted the new role of Archbishop of the Perez Chapel International. Upon my elevation as Archbishop, please be informed that I am relinquishing the position of presiding bishop.”

He, however, remains the pastor of the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu.

“As Archbishop of Perez Chapel International, I shall continue as the Prelate of the Dzorwulu Branch, (the Perez Dome), and would continue to take charge of regular Sunday Church Services and all other activities as I have always done.

“This time, however, I shall devote more attention to visiting other branches across the nations to ensure greater presence in our national network of branches, while ensuring that I am sufficiently present at the Dome,” he stated.