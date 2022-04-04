Legendary award-winning gospel producer Kwesi Ernest has finally named one of his colleagues he has a crush on.

The artiste manager professed his love for Ghanaian-Liberian actress Juliet Ibrahim, who he said he grew up watching.

According to him, he loves everything about the on-screen goddess, and her curvaceous nature is just a bonus.

In an entertainment dialogue segment on Adom TV‘s Ahosepe Xtra, Saturday, Kwesi Ernest said he nurtured the affection during his schooling days when he was just a ‘small boy’.

Like many men when they find their ‘Mrs Right’, he said he used to fantasize about her from afar, but he never had the opportunity to meet her one-on-one.

He, however, dashed his desire when she got married to automobile mogul Kwadwo Safo ‘Kanatanka’ Jnr.

The former manager of Joyce Blessing said he has also moved on from the crush to wed the ‘bone of his bone’.

He made the revelation in a Never have I ever segment on the Ahosepe Xtra show, where he revealed other secrets.

Kwesi Ernest also disclosed that he has been a victim of food poisoning in the Ghanaian music industry.

Without going into details, he indicated his experience was terrible.

According to him, his experience has shaped him to be wary of his environment and put a stop to public drinking.