Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has congratulated Charles Agyin-Asare for assuming the role of Archbishop of the Perez Chapel International.

In a tweet on April 5, the Vice President said he is thankful for the life of the Archbishop as he has through his pastoral service, helped change the lives of many Ghanaians for the better.

“Congratulations to Agyin-Asare on your elevation to the status of Archbishop of The Perez Chapel International. We thank God for your life and how he has used you to transform the lives of many,” he wrote.

Congratulations to @Cagyinasare on your elevation to the status of Archbishop of The Perez Chapel International. We thank God for your life and how He has used you to transform the lives of many. pic.twitter.com/HSTCoPPD0U — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) April 5, 2022

The induction and consecration service to elevate him to his new position was held on April 2 at Perez Chapel, Dzorwulu branch.

Archbishop Agyin-Asare handed over the Presiding Bishop position to Rt. Rev Ohene Benjamin Aboagye.

Archbishop Agyin-Asare will, however, preside over the Dome, despite his new rank.