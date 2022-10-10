Cristiano Ronaldo underlined his greatness once again by scoring his 700th career goal during Manchester United’s win over Everton.

The 37-year-old rolled back the years as he ran almost half the length of the pitch before firing Casemiro’s pinpoint pass through Jordan Pickford, which proved to be the decisive goal in Man United’s 2-1 victory at Goodison Park.

It was the first Premier League goal of the season for Ronaldo, who’s had a tough season so far, having started just one league match this term.

His landmark strike won’t do anything to reduce talk about his future at Old Trafford, but for now we’ll lay that all to one side as this is Ronaldo’s night.

A breakdown of the Portuguese’s amazing goal stats highlights just what a truly remarkable career he has had.

And teammate Antony revealed what it meant to share the pitch with Ronaldo.

“What an honor for me!! Congratulations, Cristiano,” he tweeted.

“Another great brand in a career full of accomplishments and achievements!! May we enjoy this even more together!”