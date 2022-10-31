Police at Konongo have retrieved the body of a man believed to be in his forties who allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased, whose identity is not immediately known, was found hanging in a container along a railway.

The incident is believed to have happened at dawn, but he was discovered by residents due to the hanging colourful cloth he allegedly wrapped around his neck.

Eyewitnesses confirmed to Adom News that the deceased is not a community member, but they suspect he came to the town just for the act.

Residents added that the area is a ‘no man’s land’ where all sorts of crime takes place.

However, the cause of his action is not known.

The body has since been deposited at the mortuary with investigation ongoing.

SEE ALSO

Man lynched at Kasoa

Govt working to secure affordable fuel – Akufo-Addo

Man dies over GH₵2 fare increment after fighting driver’s mate

