The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has given an assurance that there would not be a coup d’état in the country.

According to him, although there is hardship, “coup d’états won’t happen.”

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Wednesday, he stated that the Ghana Armed Forces is ready to defend the country’s democracy.

“The soldiers will defend democracy to the end. They will not allow you to come to the polling station to come and misbehave, they will not allow you to come and change the will of the people …. the same with the Police,” he said.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo will hand over power to the duly elected President December 7, 2024 to steer the affairs of the country.

“As for President Akufo-Addo, his term ends on January 6th at midnight, 7th January he is handing to who the Ghanaian people will elect, supervised by the Electoral Commission,” he said.