Last season’s Carabao Cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher saved Liverpool’s blushes against League One Derby at Anfield, saving three spot-kicks to ensure the holders progressed to the last 16.

After failing to find a breakthrough in 90 minutes, Jurgen Klopp’s side were forced to rely on the man whose penalty gave them the trophy at Wembley last February.

Kelleher repelled penalties from Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and, crucially, Lewis Dobbin, allowing Harvey Elliott to slot home the final kick to send Liverpool through.

It was a deserved success as the hosts carried most of the attacking threat.

But, backed by a noisy 5,600-strong travelling support, Derby battled throughout, with skipper Max Bird slashing the visitors’ best chance across the face of Kelleher’s goal at the start of the second-half.

The manner of the victory means Liverpool have still not won a home game in the competition in normal time since 2016. Not that it will bother them too much.