A viral video has captured the moment current music rave, Asake fled for safety after one of his security guards was rendered handicapped.

It was gathered that the singer had arrived late for his show at Baltimore, Maryland and had performed only for 10 minutes when his security’s gun went missing.

Videos shared online captured him in a panicking state when he got wind of the development and had to hurriedly leave the stage.

He maneuvered his way out of the auditorium which was filled with throngs of fans.

He was closely trailed by his numerous guards who ensured his safe evacuation from the show.

Further reports suggest that the singer did not continue his performance and declined to refund the money to the show promoters.

Meanwhile, Asake has apologised to his fans and organisers for failing to stick to his part of the bargain.

Watch video below: