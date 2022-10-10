The Circuit Court in Accra has remanded Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, into lawful custody for the next three days.

This was after she pleaded not guilty to charges of Chalatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretenses.

The court, presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, after listening to the bail application from her lawyers with Prosecution opposing to same, remanded her.

The court said considering her previous experience with the law regarding ‘sika gari’ and now money doubling, no one knows what she would come up with next.

She is to reappear on October 13.

Background

Police arrested her following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

The suspect is currently assisting police investigation.

A statement issued by the police said: ”Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation.”

This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.

Some of the victims say they went to the church of Nana Agradaa as she advertised on her TV programme that she will be doubling money during Friday’s all-night service.

The Police in a statement Saturday night said: “The Police have commenced investigation into alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder of the church Patricia Asiedua.

“The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter.”

The statement added: “We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.”

This is not the first time such allegations are being made against the controversial preacher.

In her previous practice as a fetish priestess, she was accused of promising her followers of money doubling.