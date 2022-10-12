The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has taken on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) over its tax collection approach in the Ashanti region.

The authority, according to Nana B, as he is widely known, has stationed its officers at shops, restaurants, and other businesses to record sales of products for tax purposes.

Nana B made these comments on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, citing the closure of major shops in Kumasi in protest of killer taxes.

“We are not in normal times because businesses and individuals are bearing the brunt of the twin global crisis; covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war and the least expected from GRA is to police traders who no tax evasion findings have been made against.

“These traders are the same people you need the taxes from so you are not expected to be oppressive, repressive, and suppressive,” he fumed.

Traders in parts of the central business district of Adum in Kumasi on Monday locked up their shops in protest against rising taxation on their goods.

Some traders were unhappy about the activities of some officials of GRA posted to their shops.

“Ghana Revenue Authority agents have been posted to our shops to deduct 6% from every product purchased. We are also unhappy with the numerous charges of officials from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

“The cedi continues to depreciate affecting our profit margins. Business is just slow lately. How can our businesses survive under these harsh conditions?” a trader quizzed.

But to Nana B, even if the approach is the new way GRA wants to go, they should have effectively communicated and educated the traders on it.

“It’s been three days since some shops were closed in Kumasi but nothing has come from GRA and this means that their Public Relations unit is dead,” he stated.