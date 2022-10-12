Eight persons are in critical condition in an accident involving a Toyota Fish vehicle at Gomoa Odumase on the Kasoa- Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The accident occurred in the late hours of Tuesday.

The vehicle with registration number GR 5861-21, according to reports, crashed into a tree after one of its front tyres burst.

Seven other passengers who were onboard the vehicle also sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Apam District Fire Commander, DO1 Adolf Ankomah Nuamah, who confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei said the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.

The Omankrado of Gomoa Odumase, Nana Oshyew Akaa, has called for the construction of speed ramps to reduce rampant accidents.

All 15 persons are undergoing treatment at St Luke’s Catholic Hospital at Apam.

Video attached above: