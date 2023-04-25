A Toyota Corolla driver and a passenger are in critical condition and have been rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

This comes on the back of an accident involving the Toyota with registration number GT1753-Z and an articulated truck with registration number CR 2283-C.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning at Gomoa Onyadze on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway.

The Public Relations Officer of the Winneba Fire Station, ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie, told Adom News the bonnet of the Toyota Corolla opened and hit his windscreen while the car was still moving.

The driver as a result lost control and hit the side of the articulator, resulting in a gory accident.

He used the opportunity to appeal to drivers to do daily routine checkups before driving to save lives and property.