The matchday 28 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will take place at the various centre across the country starting on Wednesday through to Thursday.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale City will host Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium will tackle in-form city rivals, Accra Lions.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will welcome bottom-placed Kotoku Royals.

Elsewhere, King Faisal will be hoping to return to winning ways at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex when they welcome Bechem United.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, FC Samartex 1996 will host Nsoatrman FC.

Medeama SC who were well beaten over the weekend by Accra Lions will welcome Dreams FC at Akoon Park.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park, league leaders, Aduana Stars will host Bibiani Gold Stars and will hope to return to winning ways after their defeat against Asante Kotoko.

Kick-off for the Wednesday games is all at 15:00GMT.

On Thursday, Great Olympics at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope will welcome Asante Kotoko with the game scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Finally, Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will host Karela United with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: